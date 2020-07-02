One doll displaced in Cape Girardeau doll house training fire

Cape Girardeau Firefighters train with dollhouse fires (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)
By Ashley Smith | July 2, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 2:06 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On July 2, one doll in Cape Girardeau lost its home due to a Cape Girardeau doll house training fire.

The fire was put out in around 30 minutes.

The doll house sustained about $25 in damages, but there were no injuries.

Doll house training fires are an important tool firefighters use to simulate two story fires.

The houses are built to demonstrate how fires develop and move through structures. It’s a great way to study fire behavior.

Opening and closing windows in the compartmentalized doll houses can help sharpen the firefighters’s smoke reading skills.

Firefighters can “read” smoke to tell where fires are spreading.

They also use ventilation techniques.

Different methods of ventilation can impact the fire’s behavior.

The most effective options for fire attack can also be taught using the dollhouse.

