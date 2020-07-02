239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - There are at least 16,079 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 239 of which were newly reported on July 2.
“Our case numbers are staying relatively stable, but we can’t become complacent,” said Gov. Beshear. “Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, six feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other.”
There have been nine new deaths, raising the total to 581 Kentuckians.
“These losses hurt. They hurt these nine families and they hurt each of us, because a loss to any Kentuckian is a loss to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear.
The deaths reported included an 81-year-old man from Gallatin County.
