Hennings Motor News Great Race postponed until June 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (KFVS) - The 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race has been rescheduled for June of 2021.
The event will still start in San Antonio, Texas,in front of the Alamo on June 19, 2021.
It will end in Greenville, S.C., on June 27, 2021.
“The safety of Great Racers, their support crews and our staff is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event in the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing,” race director Jeff Stumb said.
The Great Race was originally scheduled in June 2020 and was postponed to August, but organizers decided to push it farther back due the recent surge in the number of virus cases in states like Texas.
“I have never worked so hard on anything in my life,” Stumb said. “No one will ever be able to say we didn’t try.”
Every race team who had a spot in the 2020 Great Race will be guaranteed a spot in the 2021 event.
“We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience as we move closer,” he said. “We are still looking forward to visiting all of the great cities we had lined up, and we are going to brand the 2021 Great Race as the ‘Most Anticipated Great Race Ever.’”
“We’re grateful for the patience of our spectators as we’ve navigated this situation, and we look forward to being in those cities in 11 short months,” Stumb said.
Overnight cities along the 2021 route are scheduled to include Temple, Texas, Ardmore, Okla., Joplin, Mo., Cape Girardeau, Mo., Owensboro, Ky., Lexington, Ky., Beckley, W.Va., and Mooresville, N.C.
Lunch cities are scheduled to include San Marcos, Texas, Granbury, Texas, Sapulpa, Okla., Rolla, Mo., Paducah, Ky., Elizabethtown, Ky., Huntington, W.Va., and Galax, Va. Last year, a 1916 Hudson won the event from Riverside, Calif., to Tacoma, Wash.
The 2021 winners will again receive $50,000 of the $158,750 total purse.
The event’s main sponsors are Hemmings Motor News, Hagerty, Coker Tire and Reliable Carriers.
