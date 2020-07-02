Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposure at D’ladium’s Sports Bar

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is notifying the public of potential community exposure from a COVID-19 positive case at D’ladium’s Sports Bar.
While performing contact tracing on a positive case reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the health center has determined that people that went to D’ladium’s Sports Bar on June 25, through July 2 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Anyone who was at the D’ladium’s Sports Bar during this time period should closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure.
The health center also strongly encourages the use of facemasks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work
