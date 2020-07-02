Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
The governor will be joined by Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, Office of Broadband Development Director Tim Arbeiter and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.
Currently, health officials report 22,283 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 1,022 deaths.
