Fog and Isolated Rain This Morning

Patchy to dense fog is forming across areas in the Heartland that are seeing temperatures drop into the upper 60s. It will still be a muggy and mild start. Portions of southeast Missouri has a small chance of an isolated shower this morning. Thicker clouds stick around for most of today. There will be some sun as clouds can break up during the afternoon, but heating up into the upper 80s for most will allow isolated rain/storms to occur during the afternoon. Feel like temps may be in the mid to upper 90s.