First Alert: Foggy morning, pop-up storms possible later

(KFVS) - Drivers beware. Patchy to dense fog could impact your morning commute.
In portions of southeast Missouri, there is a slight chance for an isolated morning shower.
Much of the afternoon will be cloudy, muggy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Feel-like temps will be in the mid-to-upper 90s.
An isolated shower or storm is possible later in the afternoon.
Daily chances of pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours stick around through the weekend and next week.
High temps will be in the low 90s with sticky conditions.
