Discovery Playhouse is back open for Business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Discovery Playhouse Museum in Cape Girardeau is back open for kids to play, but there are some new rules.
It’s a place where a kid can be whatever they want to be. After being closed for months, Cape Girardeau’s hands-on children’s museum is back open.
“So we are being very strict as far as our guidelines for coming in everyone that comes in nine and above has to wear mask we are doing temperature checks,” said Molly Wilhelm, the executive director.
Wilhelm said they've removed hard-to-clean items and closed off areas where kids cannot socially distance.
Staff members are also monitoring the number of visitors and getting contact information.
“So if people are here July 2nd and then they call us in two weeks, and say ‘hey, I’ve been exposed to COVID.' So, that way we can get hold of the health department for contact tracing,” she said.
Madeline Hulshof is a nanny who says she's glad the museum is putting the kids safety first.
“Taking their temperature kind of frightening them at first they were a little bit confused but them we discussed that it’s just how it has to be,” she said.
She said a day here at the museum may help kids feel like things are back to normal.
"They're used to going to preschool everyday being with other kids in a different environment and they haven't been able to do that so this has been really great for them," she said.
Wilhelm said she understands if parents may be nervous about coming back.
“I have 13 year old and a one year old. So I have those same fears too. You can’t be coped up in the house, but I want people to know when you come to Discovery Playhouse we care about your kids,” she said.
The museum is open Thursday through Sunday.
