Carbondale Park District to reopens playgrounds, LIFE Center indoor pool, Kids Korner childcare facilities

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Park District will reopen playgrounds on Friday, July 3.
The LIFE Center Indoor Pool and Kids Korner Childcare will reopen on Wednesday, July 15.
Groups at the centers will be smaller and areas will be sanitized more. All staff will be wearing masks.
Restrooms and water fountains will remain closed, since they can increase the spread of COVID-19.
Shelter reservations can be made beginning July 9,2020
Lap swimming and fitness classes at the LIFE Center Indoor Pool will be available by reservation.
Kids Korner Childcare will have a limited number of participants.
Basketball courts and the soccer, softball, and baseball fields will remain closed.
Splash Park will not reopen for the 2020 swim season.
