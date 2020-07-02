Cape Girardeau Veterans Home allows outdoor visitations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For families of residents at the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home, it’s been months since they’ve seen their loved ones in person because of the pandemic.
Visitors are now allowed but with restrictions.
“It’s hard to explain. Just wanted to reach out and touch him,” said Carolyn Stokes, wife of Bob Stokes, a resident at the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home.
“You don’t realize how much you miss that physical contact, that hugging, and just touching, holding a hand,” said Jo Schlitt, daughter of Carolyn and Bob Stokes.
It’s something so simple, but for Stokes and Schlitt, it holds a deeper meaning. They’ve waited to visit their husband and father for nearly four months.
“With a mask on, and everything, it’s hard to tell what they’re doing. But you could just see him staring at me and then he would stare at Jo. It was emotional,” said Stokes.
Visitors can schedule thirty minute outdoor sessions and must sit more than six feet away from the resident. Plus, they must answer screening questions, get their temperature checked, wear a mask, and sanitize their hands before seeing their loved one.
“We’re thankful for the precautions that they’ve taken even though it’s hard,” said Schlitt.
Over the past few months, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stokes and Schlitt visited through the video or by videochat.
“This has to have been really really hard on them, and I’m sure it still is,” said Stokes.
While sitting together more than six feet apart is much better, Stokes has a request so she can hug her husband again soon.
“I do wish that when I do make a trip to Walmart, I wear my mask, but there is so many people that don’t. And I just feel like that is preventing this from clearing up. These could be the last months of their life, and we can’t be with them,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.