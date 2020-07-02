Cape Girardeau County Coroner announces retirement

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton announced he will be retiring from office after 16 years in office.
Clifton’s retirement announcement was made on Thursday, July 2.
The coroner said he will retire after fulfilling the rest of his current term in office.
In all, Clifton has served the Cape Girardeau County community for 58 years.
He began his career as a firefighter in 1962 as a firefight with the Jackson Fire Department. Clifton then joined the Jackson Police Department and later moved onto to serve as an agent with the Missouri Division of Liquor Control, investigator with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, private investigator and Deputy Coroner.
Clifton was elected Cape Girardeau County Coroner in 2004.
He said his experience as an investigator played a crucial role while in office.
“Our growing community, drug abuse and child safety are some of the issues that have commanded the need for a multifaceted approach to death determination,” said Clifton in a released statement.
Clifton also remarked on the advancements made in death investigations.
“The availability of forensic investigative tools has rapidly expanded making the scene, and the deceased themselves, a critical factor int he medicolegal aspects of the work,” said Clifton.
Currently, there are three candidates for Cape Girardeau County Coroner on the Aug. 4 Primary Election ballot: Wavis Jordan, Dennis Turner and K. Gerald “Jerry” Swan.
The General Election will be held on November 3,
