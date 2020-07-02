Cairo to Wickliffe bridge expects heavy traffic over the holiday weekend

WICKLIFFE, KY. (KFVS) -With the July 4th Holiday weekend approaching, traffic will be increased. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 officer Keith Todd said the Wickliffe, KY bridge to Cairo, Ill. will continue to have construction causing slow downs.
“The work zone is going to have to stay up through the holiday and were expecting some heavy holiday traffic, there are likely to be some delays in the bridge work zone.” said Todd. “This is one of those work zones that’s going to be with us through October.”
This construction project will last until the fall.
Steve Gorazd was travelling across the bridge and noticed how extensive traffic was.
“Well, coming from Illinois it wasn’t too bad, but we had the conversation after we finally got through the stop light that the traffic was miles long. We felt sorry for the folks going into Illinois because they had to sit there quite a while to get through it.” said Gorazd
His wife Angela, doesn’t think people should sit at home over the Holiday weekend.
“No, they should still travel. Get out and spend money to help the economy, definitely.”
If you have to travel over the bridge, Todd has some advice for you.
“I would think some folks could make use of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry. It operates during the day. Lets say you are in Paducah, and you are going to Sikeston, Charleston, Cairo, Cape Girardeau I would recommend.” said Todd
Todd said that even though we are in the amidst of a pandemic, the July 4th holiday will still involve major traffic delays.
“Just exercise patience, I’m going to be out traveling with some of my family over the July 4th holiday and any time you are on the road allow extra travel time make it more of a leisurely trip.” said Todd
If you need travel maps, check out the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets Facebook page
