Bi-county Health Department reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
Three of the cases are from Williamson County, and five are from Franklin County.
There have been a total of 126 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 27 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County.
80 residents have recovered in Williamson County and 13 residents have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.