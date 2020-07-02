Bi-county Health Department reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

By Ashley Smith | July 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 2:50 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region.

Three of the cases are from Williamson County, and five are from Franklin County.

There have been a total of 126 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 27 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County.

80 residents have recovered in Williamson County and 13 residents have recovered in Franklin County.

