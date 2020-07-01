Widespread heavy rain looks less likely for the next several days

The main line of showers and thunderstorms will clear the Heartland by this evening. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible overnight. Right now it looks like southeast Missouri will have the best chance for any late night or early morning rain action. Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. The weekend looks very typical for the 4th of July. Meaning it will be very hot and humid with a tiny chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.