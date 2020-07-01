What you need to know July 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 1.
Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of more flash flooding across the Heartland.
Much of the Heartland saw very heavy rain Tuesday, and it won’t take much rain in these areas for flash flooding to occur.
More showers and thunderstorms will likely form before daybreak and continue through the morning hours. Another complex of storms is possible through the afternoon and evening hours too.
If this complex forms and pushes into the Heartland, not only will flash flooding be a concern, but damaging winds could happen too.
Please remember to “turn around don’t drown”.
Very hot and humid weather expected outside of the rain.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The weekend is looking less active but very hot and humid.
Highs will be in the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.
- Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis is set to reopen today at 50 percent capacity.
- Doctor Anthony Fauci says the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic is, quote, “going in the wrong direction.”
- Health officials in Perry County, Mo. are pleading with the community to stay home, avoid large crowds and to wear masks in public due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
- A newly identified swine flu virus, called G4, has health officials sounding the alarm on a new potential pandemic threat.
- Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.
- New York state’s attorney general and lawyers in a class-action lawsuit say Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board have reached a nearly $19 million settlement with dozens of sexual misconduct accusers.
- Today the minimum wage in Illinois will increase to $10 from $9.25.
- ‘Flying’ snakes are apparently being studied by scientists in Southeast Asia.
- A 26-year-old Oklahoma woman was shot after authorities say she was dared to steal a Nazi flag from a man’s front yard.
- While some Fourth of July celebrations are limited, there are a few still scheduled in the Heartland.
- Bear activity is on the rise across central Kentucky.
