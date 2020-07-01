Water reported over the road in multiple Ky. counties

KENTUCKY, Mo. (KFVS) - With heavy rainfall over the last few days and more rain in the forecast, motorists are asked to use extra caution when driving in Kentucky.
Here is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s water over the road report for District 1 in as of 5:30 p.m. on July 1.
Carlisle County
KY 80 West is CLOSED in Arlington between the Baptist Church and KY 1772- signs posted
KY 307 is CLOSED between KY 849 and KY 121 South- signs posted
KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm- signs posted
KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm- signs posted
Graves County
KY 1283 is CLOSED at the intersection with KY 58- signs posted
KY 97 has Water Over Road signs posted at the Scott Road intersection
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell area- signs posted
KYTC District 1 crews have reported minor issues with roadway flooding during the day.
If you encounter a flooded roadway please take note of the location using a nearby crossroad, landmark, or mile point and report it to your local 911 call center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.