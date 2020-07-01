Tractors line Hwy. 51 to honor Stoddard Co. man

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of tractors lined Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday, June 30.
Businesses, farmers, and many others came together to honor the family of Landall Zoll.
Zoll, 40, of Dudley, Mo, unexpectedly died at his home on June 26, 2020.
Zoll is known as a big part of the farming community.
He farmed with his dad all his life.
People from all over the area, including Dudley, Puxico, and Fisk, parked their tractors on the side of the road, standing by as the funeral procession passed by.
Funeral services for Zoll were heled on Tuesday, June 30 at the White-Sanders Funeral Home in Fisk.
