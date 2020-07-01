Southeastern Illinois College to release fall reopening plan to public in July

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) -Southeastern Illinois College released its fall reopening plan to all its employees this week, and will post the plan on the College website in July at least a month before the start of school.
Administrators say that this gives employees time to review and prepare as well as adapt to any changing variables from regulatory agencies.
The plan has also been submitted to insurers and legal.
The College will forward the plan to the local health agency as well and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).
The public release of the forty-page plan could also include a new addition to the student handbook.
“We’ve had great conversations with faculty and staff on how best to reopen, all the while aligning what we do with the ICCB, Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Center for Disease Control,” said President Dr. Jonah Rice.
The plan requires per state mandates and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations such as wearing a mask while on campus and respecting social distancing.
Southeastern Illinois College will launch a major information campaign for staff and students utilizing multiple media and communication channels.
Additional plans for extra-curricular activities will be released soon.
So far, some major performances in the Visual and Performing Arts Complex are canceled along with the Cultural Arts Series.
Many other student and community activities will be altered or canceled for public safety.
Plans are currently underway and will be released at a later date.
