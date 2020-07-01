SEMO unveils new logo

“We are excited to reveal our refreshed series of logos and wordmarks,” said Director of Athletics Brady Barke. “Having a strong and recognizable brand is essential as we continue to elevate the profile of the University and Redhawk Athletics, and continue towards our vision of being the premier athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference. These new marks complement our existing Redhawk logo and help us establish a strong regional and national identity by embracing the SEMO nickname.”