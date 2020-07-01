SEMO unveils new logo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University unveiled refreshed spirit marks, including a new primary logo, wordmark and variations for its 15 athletic programs.
The redesign features an official brand font to complement the marks, and a focused emphasis on ‘SEMO’ as the preferred reference for the University in Athletics and less formal communications.
These logos are the first update to the University’s spirit branding since the Redhawk was introduced in 2005.
The new brand identity, which will allow SEMO’s athletic teams to display consistent logos, lettering and numerals, is independent of the existing University marks featuring the depiction of the Academic Hall dome which remain unchanged.
“We are excited to reveal our refreshed series of logos and wordmarks,” said Director of Athletics Brady Barke. “Having a strong and recognizable brand is essential as we continue to elevate the profile of the University and Redhawk Athletics, and continue towards our vision of being the premier athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference. These new marks complement our existing Redhawk logo and help us establish a strong regional and national identity by embracing the SEMO nickname.”
SEMO started the process of creating its new brand identity following a 2018 brand refresh study.
As part of the refresh, the use of “SEMO” vs. “Southeast” was studied.
Through extensive surveys and interviews, it was concluded that audiences like the personality, uniqueness and familiarity of “SEMO” when referring to the University and its athletic programs, except in official institutional communications.
Sport-specific logos for each of SEMO’s 15 Division I sports and sub-brand lock-ups can be used across the University.
Fans will also notice a more frequent use of “SEMO” in reference to its athletic teams on uniforms, apparel and other materials.
Official social media usernames for Redhawk Athletics, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have all been changed from @GoSoutheast to @SEMORedhawks.
Certain digital platforms, including University and athletic websites, and social media will adopt the new logos immediately.
Merchandise with the new marks will be available at the Southeast Bookstore on campus and other local retailers in the coming weeks.
