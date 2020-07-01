Rain & Storms Across Some Areas This Morning

Temps this morning are in the upper 60s north to low 70s south with muggy conditions. A line of showers and storms is starting to set up across southern Illinois along a stationary front. This will stay over the same area for many hours which can cause the potential for additional flooding in southern Illinois. We will be monitoring this during the first half of today. The second half of the day, another storm complex is expected to move through the Heartland bringing very heavy rain, increased chances of flooding, and the chance of damaging winds. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out with this line. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s.