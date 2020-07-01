Rain & Storms Across Some Areas This Morning

**FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY DUE TO FLOODING**
Temps this morning are in the upper 60s north to low 70s south with muggy conditions. A line of showers and storms is starting to set up across southern Illinois along a stationary front. This will stay over the same area for many hours which can cause the potential for additional flooding in southern Illinois. We will be monitoring this during the first half of today. The second half of the day, another storm complex is expected to move through the Heartland bringing very heavy rain, increased chances of flooding, and the chance of damaging winds. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out with this line. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Luckily as we start to wrap up the week, storm chances are looking to be less. There will be small chances during the afternoon hours of storms, but it is not expected to be anything like the past several days.
Temperatures will stay warm in the low 90s and very sticky with lots of low-level moisture staying around.
-Lisa
