Perryville leaders recommend residents take precautions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “When the world opened back up we’ve seen a spike again,” Brent Buerck said.
As the city of Perryville deals with an increasing number of Coronavirus cases, City Administrator, Brent Buerck thinks he knows why.
“A lot of these have been tied to a couple big employers, big locations. So one location can generate several positives,” Buerck said.
To prevent the spread of the virus, the Perry County Health Department called for all large group gatherings to be postponed or even cancelled.
“The community is listening; the community is taking steps to keep everyone safe,” Buerck said.
Small business owner, Greg Franklin, said he is continuing to take precautions to keep his customers safe, even when delivering food.
“I don’t allow anybody to touch stuff and they have to stay back and then they can choose what they want to and then I put it into a container with gloves on and that way there’s no contact,” Franklin said.
Franklin asks people who enter his store to wear a mask if they aren't already and doesn't allow too many people inside at one time.
“It’s been pretty easy going so far, if there’s somebody in here they’ll wait to come in,” Franklin said.
Perryville administrators and the Health Department will continue a social media push to educate residents on the spread of the virus.
In the meantime, Buerck hopes everyone chooses to have a safe holiday weekend.
The events that are postponed or cancelled include:
- Mayfest
- Rotarians Fourth of July Celebration
- Seminary Picnic
- Cruise in
