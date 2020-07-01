Perry Co., Mo. warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at restaurant

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department is warning the pubic of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Park-ET Restaurant.
The health department is asking anyone who was at the restaurant on June 27 between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to monitor their symptoms until July 11.
They are also encouraging anyone who develops symptoms to reach out to their medical provider and seek testing.
Those who get tested should stay home until they have received their results.
The affected business has been contacted and they are following health department recommendations in response to this exposure.
This is not the first potential COVID-19 exposure in the county.
On June 30 the health department reported exposures at three area businesses.
The health department also announced that Perry Co. is in the top 10 counties in Mo. for highest number of positive COVID-19 cases per capita.
Residents are urged not to gather in large crowds and to only spend time within their household family unit.
