Paducah police remind residents of rules regarding shooting off fireworks in city limits

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police would like to remind citizens that many types of fireworks are prohibited within the city limits.
Police responded to more than 80 fireworks complaints in the city between Wednesday, June 24, and June 30.
One of those incidents resulted in a car being destroyed by fire after a firework thrown into a moving vehicle caused other fireworks inside to ignite.
A second vehicle was also damaged after fireworks were thrown into it on June 30.
Although many types of fireworks are sold at stands and businesses within the city limits, city ordinances ban “aerial devices” and “audible ground devices” from being used within the city.
According to Kentucky Revised Statutes, aerial devices include:
- Sky rockets and bottle rockets
- Missile-type rockets
- Helicopters or aerial spinners
- Roman candles
- Mines or shells
- Aerial shell kits with reloadable tubes
Audible ground devices include:
- Firecrackers and salutes
- Chasers Allowed fireworks include:
- Dipped stick-sparklers or wire sparklers
- Cylindrical fountains
- Cone fountains
- Illuminating torches
- Wheels
- Ground spinners
- Flitter sparklers
- Toy smoke devices
Citizens are reminded to exercise caution when using fireworks, particularly around children.
Also, as a reminder, it is against the law to damage property or to shoot fireworks at another person.
Those doing so can be charged.
