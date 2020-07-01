Over 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.

On July 1 the Graves County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases. (Source: KCBD Video)
July 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 5:59 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 1 the Graves County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases.

The case details are as follows.

  • Two female Graves County residents in their 40′s
  • Two female Graves County residents in their teen’s
  • One Graves County resident in his 40s
  • Three female Graves County residents in their 30s
  • One Graves County resident in his 60s
  • Two female Graves County residents in their 60s
  • Five Graves County residents between 0-10
  • Three female Graves County resident in their 20s
  • One Graves County resident in his 30s

All 20 cases are in isolation at home.

There have been 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

