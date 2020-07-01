Over 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 1 the Graves County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases.
The case details are as follows.
- Two female Graves County residents in their 40′s
- Two female Graves County residents in their teen’s
- One Graves County resident in his 40s
- Three female Graves County residents in their 30s
- One Graves County resident in his 60s
- Two female Graves County residents in their 60s
- Five Graves County residents between 0-10
- Three female Graves County resident in their 20s
- One Graves County resident in his 30s
All 20 cases are in isolation at home.
There have been 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
