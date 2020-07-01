Orient #2 monument to be dedicated at Old King Coal Festival

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - On July 4, during the Old King Coal Festival, the Orient #2 monument will dedicated.
The Orient #2 coal mine was owned by the Chicago, Wilmington and Franklin Coal company.
In Dec. 1951, an explosion thundered through the mine, claiming the lives of 119 coal miners.
The monument is dedicated to the 119 miners who lost their lives. 68 years ago.
The monument is black granite and stands over six feet tall.
A picture of the Orient #2 is etched above the names of the miners.
The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. on July 4, during the festival.
