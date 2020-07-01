15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two are from Alexander County, two from Massac County, three are from Pulaski County and eight are from Union County.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 320 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There are 197 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
There have been a total of 19 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.