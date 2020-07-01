15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Southern Seven region

There have been a total of 19 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic. (Source: C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin)
By Ashley Smith | July 1, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:08 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Two are from Alexander County, two from Massac County, three are from Pulaski County and eight are from Union County.

Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 320 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

There are 197 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.

