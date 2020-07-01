828 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 828 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths on Wednesday, July 1.
Currently, 144,013 Illinoisans have tested positive for the virus in the state, including 6,951 deaths.
IDPH reports the recovery rate at 94 percent.
Approximately, 1,602,965 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Illinois.
Current hospital rates in Illinois show 401 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in ICU beds, including ventilated 185 patients.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.