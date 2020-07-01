Mayfield man facing multiple charges after fleeing from police

GRAVES & CARLISLE COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 30 at 9:30 p.m., a Mayfield police officer observed a white pick-up truck traveling north on Paducah Road with no functioning head lamps.
As the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, Kentucky State Police Dispatch advised of an intoxicated driver at the intersection of Paducah Road and Dick Castleman Bypass.
The same vehicle reported was determined to be the one operating with no functioning head lamps.
The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the operator fled.
A pursuit of the vehicle continued on Highway 121 crossing into Carlisle County.
Officers from Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department posted at the intersection of Highway 121 and Highway 60 with spike strips.
The suspect observed their overhead lights, and intentionally ran off the road into a corn field.
The suspect then fled the vehicle on foot, running into the corn field away from Officers.
A search was conducted in the corn field, but the suspect could not be located.
The vehicle was found to be stolen from a company in Mayfield and was seized for evidence.
At 12:30 a.m. Carlisle County officers located and detained the suspect.
The suspect was transported to Mayfield Police Department for questioning.
He was identified as 19-year-old Adam Alexander of Mayfield.
Alexander admitted to stealing the truck and fleeing from Officers, both in the vehicle and on foot.
He was arrested, and transported to Graves County Jail for booking.
Alexander is charged with:
- Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps
- Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Reckless Driving
- Theft By Unlawful Taking Auto - $500 Or More But Under $10,000
- Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot).
