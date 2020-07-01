Ky. Auditor Harmon announces changes to executive staff

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 1, Auditor Mike Harmon announced three new position appointments that are part of a restructuring of the Kentucky Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA).
The hope is that this restructuring will bring a more specialized focus to the audit offices within the agency.
“Team #FollowTheData continues to do outstanding work to bring greater accountability and transparency to local and state government for those we serve, the taxpayers. These changes being implemented will give us a greater ability in the pursuit of our goal of oversight and good government to all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Auditor Harmon.
As part of the restructuring, Auditor Harmon has named directors for the three auditing offices within APA.
Their appointments became official on July 1st:
- Jim Royse, CFE will serve as Executive Director for the Office of Local Government Audits, which conducts audits of fiscal courts, county sheriffs, and county clerks. Royse, who is a Certified Fraud Examiner previously served as Deputy Executive Director for the Office of Financial Audits. Royse has been with APA since 1994, and previously worked as a financial auditor and audit manager. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky.
- Jason Johnson, CFE will serve as Executive Director for Office of State Government Audits and Technology. Johnson most recently served as Executive Director of the Office of Technology and Special Audits (OTSA). Johnson, who is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, previously served as Deputy Executive Director for OTSA and the Office of Financial Audits. He has worked 25 years at the APA and is also a Certified Fraud Examiner and Certified Government Auditing Professional.
- Tiffany Welch, CFE will serve as Executive Director for the Office of Special Examinations. Welch has been with the APA for over 20 years and was previously named as Deputy Executive Director of OTSA. Before that, Welch worked as Performance and Special Examination Branch Manager. She has worked on numerous examinations involving cities, school districts, universities, and quasi-government agencies including airports and fire districts. Welch is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and is a Certified Fraud Examiner.
