Illinois reduces state forensic backlog by 33%

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly announced today the State of Illinois has had a 33% overall reduction in the Biology/DNA forensic backlog.
A Forensic Science Task Force was created in 2019 to make recommendations in regards to the challenges of forensic services.
The task force consists of 15 representatives from law enforcement, the defense bar, prosecutors, advocacy groups and more.
“The many forensic initiatives we’ve begun during Governor Pritzker’s time in office are converging to produce real results. Our forensic scientists have done good work to reduce the backlog, and now is the time to redouble those efforts and continue the momentum to build up this increasingly important pillar of the justice system. These recommendations will strengthen our ability to seek justice for victims and ensure justice isn’t delayed,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. “As part of our continued efforts, the state must seek out improvements in training, procurement and justice system communication that are essential to the continued reduction of forensic backlogs.”
The ISP Division of Forensic Services (DFS) uses technology to help reduce backlogs and turnaround times.
The division has implemented laboratory accountability measures, robotics, Rapid DNA, Lean Six-Sigma efficiencies, and hired and trained additional forensic scientists.
Over $50 million was allocated for critical laboratory infrastructure needed to rebuild forensic capacity.
To provide transparency around further progress and improvements, ISP DFS also launched a publicly available web-based dashboard to provide information on processing times and backlogs.
The DFS will continue efforts to implement an online sexual assault tracking system that will allow survivors of sexual assault to monitor their evidence online throughout the entire process, from collection at the hospital, through law enforcement pick-up and submission to the forensic lab, and lastly to the State’s Attorney’s office where final results are received.
