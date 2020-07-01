Hydro Adventures to remain closed for 2020 season

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Hydro Adventures in Poplar Bluff announced on Wednesday, July 1 their park will be closed for the rest of the 2020 season due the coronavirus pandemic.
The water park had tentative plans to reopen on July 1, but has since reconsidered.
In a statement, Hydro Adventures said it was not a financially viable option to open for a shortened season.
“We are deeply disappointed to have to make this difficult decision,” said Edgar Novoa, Hydro Adventures General Manager. “We love being a place for families to gather and make memories.”
Hydro Adventures will be issuing refunds for all 2020 season passes and tickets previously purchased.
Future seasons at the park are under review.
Hydro Adventures said it is considering selling, redeveloping and repurposing the park.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.