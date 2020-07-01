Eldorado man pleds guilty to Harrisburg Wal-mart arson

Eldorado man pleds guilty to Harrisburg Wal-mart arson
Walmart (Source: Walmart corporate website)
By Ashley Smith | July 1, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:26 PM

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - James S. Curtis, of Eldorado, pled guilty before Judge Walden Morris to arson, three counts of criminal damage to property (over $100,000), and reckless conduct.

The arson took place at Wal-Mart in Harrisburg on December 31, 2019.

Curtis will appear before Judge Morris on September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for sentencing.

The case was handled by State’s Attorney Molly W. Kasiar on behalf of the prosecution.

The investigation of the Wal-Mart fire was conducted by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, the Harrisburg Fire Department, and the Harrisburg Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.