Driver arrested after early morning police chase in Cape Girareau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers attempting to make an early morning traffic stop ended up in a pursuit across Cape Girardeau.
Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on South Pacific Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.
Instead of stopping, officers said the driver took off and led them on 11½ mile chase.
The chase ended after officers were able to deflate the driver’s tires.
The driver was taken into custody without any further problems.
Charges are pending.
