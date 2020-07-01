Discovery Park offers free classes, partners with Masquerade Theatre

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Thanks to generous sponsors and donors, Discovery Park of America will be offering free classes to the Historical Theatre Academy this fall.
Discovery Park is now partnering with the Masquerade Theatre in Union City to teach students skills in acting, writing, directing, costume design, research and more.
This session, students will be producing a play about how Tennessee became the 36 state to ratify the 19 Amendment, making women’s suffrage legal in the United States.
The Historical Theater Academy is a unique program designed for students in grades 6-12 that takes place at Discovery Park twice each year. Academy participants receive instruction in multiple aspects of theater and historical research and then stage a performance of the original work they create. In addition to gaining experience in numerous disciplines including acting, set design, costuming, writing and historical research, students learn collaboration skills.
The classes will include some breakout sessions with grades 6-8 in one and grades 9-12 in the other with some work being done together in a larger group.
“Thanks to our sponsors and the support of the board from the Masquerade Theatre, this year’s semester and production is going to be one of the best,” said Zach Rea, education specialist and instructor of the HTA program. “It’s a great opportunity for local and regional students to come together, research, plan, rehearse and then perform in a show. To feel a sense of price once it all comes together is a wonderful experience.”
This year, the performance on Dec. 12, 2020 will take place at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Union City, where the Masquerade Theatre holds its productions.
Classes begin on Tues., Aug. 18, 2020 and are held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at Discovery Park, and they will be taught by instructors from Discovery Park and the Masquerade Theatre.
To sign up for the Historical Theatre Academy, please email Zach Rea at zrea@discoveryparkofamerica.com.
