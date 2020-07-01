Carbondale family plans to homeschool their son in the Fall due to lingering COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - As schools throughout Illinois prepare for students to come back in the Fall, one Carbondale family plans to start home-school instead of sending their son back into the classroom.
With spikes in the coronavirus, parents are questioning what school in Fall could be like.
Crystal Shelby-Caffey is the mother of sixth grader Christian Caffey. “I have no intention of sending him back in the Fall,” she said. “I have concerns about putting him in an environment that could be a life or death situation for him.”
It seems more and more parents are considering alternatives to in-person learning.
In a survey to parents, Carbondale School District 95 found a majority of parents preferred a combination of in-person and remote learning.
District 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth released the results of the “Parent Survey: Returning To School.” He noted that some 425 parents responded to the survey, representing close to 700 of the 1600 students within the district.
Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly supports in-person schooling.
“You’re asking me to put my son’s life in the hands of people who may or may not be practicing the social distancing that my family is...Who may or may not be wearing mask. And I’m not willing to do that,” Caffey said.
The upside, Caffey is willing to homeschool because of her former qualifications. She has a background in education, teaching elementary, middle school, now an associate professor at Southern Illinois University.
However, the downside of homeschool is the lack of interaction with peers. She said. ”He misses his teachers, he misses his friends. I mean he’s even had to do his martial arts classes online (that’s how we’re keeping him active), but this is a different situation,” Caffey said.
When asked, ‘Are your ready to go back to school?‘, Christian said, ”Uh not really.”
Christian is heading to middle school with his own concerns about going back to the classroom. ”My biggest worry currently- it will probably be people not social distancing like if someone has COVID and they didn’t know it,” he said.
For this mom, it all comes down to personal choice. “Parents get to decide. It’s your choice what you do with your family...As for me and my house, we will be in the house.”
The state of Illinois does not require parents to register before they begin home schooling.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are requirements parents must follow as a HomeSchool teacher.
I. You must provide instruction in English in the following subject areas:
- Language Arts
- Mathematics
- Biological and Physical Science
- Social Science (Social Studies)
- Fine Arts
- Physical Development and Health (105 ILCS 5/27-1)
II. You must offer education that is “at least commensurate with the standards prescribed for the public schools.” (People v. Levisen)
For more information about HomeSchooling, visit this page.
