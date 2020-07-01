Butler County man pleads guilty on drug and gun charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jestin L. Smith, age 34, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., pled guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of fifty grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Back on August 20, 2019, law enforcement officers obtained a state search warrant for Smith’s Butler County home to search for illegal drugs.
During the search, officers found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a large quantity of marijuana in a safe, along with two firearms that were owned by Smith.
In his guilty plea, Smith admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs and that he owned the firearms to protect them.
The case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Special Assistant United States Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the Government
