Bi-County Health reports six new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in their region July 1.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Williamson
- One man in his 50s
- Two men in their 60s
Franklin
- Two female teenagers
- One male teenager
To date, there have been a total of 123 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 22 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county, including 4 deaths in Williamson county related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 80 have recovered in Williamson county and 13 have recovered in Franklin county.
