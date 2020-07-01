Bi-County Health reports six new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 1, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 2:53 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in their region July 1.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Williamson

  • One man in his 50s
  • Two men in their 60s

Franklin

  • Two female teenagers
  • One male teenager

To date, there have been a total of 123 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 22 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county, including 4 deaths in Williamson county related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 80 have recovered in Williamson county and 13 have recovered in Franklin county.

