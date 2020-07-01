Agendia, Inc to pay $8.25 million for Medicare false claims; Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital also settles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Agendia, Inc., a molecular diagnostics testing company based in Irvine, California, will pay an $8.25 million settlement for an alleged nationwide scheme to bill Medicare for Agendia’s flagship genetic test, MammaPrint.
The United States asserts that Agendia conspired with hospitals to artificially delay ordering the MammaPrint genetic assay in order to avoid Medicare’s 14-Day Rule.
The rule establishes who may bill Medicare for certain lab service.
During the time period covered by the settlement, Medicare’s 14-Day Rule stopped laboratories from separately billing Medicare for tests if a doctor ordered the test within 14 days of the patient’s discharge from a hospital.
If the test was performed 14 days after discharge, then Medicare’s 14-Day Rule allowed labs to bill Medicare directly.
The United States alleges the company was part of a nationwide scheme to work around the 14-Day Rule so that it could inappropriately bill Medicare directly for its MammaPrint tests that were ordered within 14 days, in two different ways.
One way involved Agendia canceling the order and then asking a physician to resubmit the order after the 14-day period had lapsed, if a Medicare patient had been discharged less than 14 days earlier.
The second way used was what Agendia employees coined a “Medicare hold” system.
Agendia automatically held orders for Medicare patients at the time they were received, refusing to test the specimens until 14 days after the patient’s discharge.
For orders placed in this “Medicare hold,” Agendia personnel set calendar reminders for the fourteenth day after the patient had been discharged.
Agendia personnel would then contact the doctor who had ordered testing, and asked the doctor to “confirm” the order.
Agendia then used the “confirmed” date for purposes of billing Medicare instead of the date the test was originally ordered.
In a separate settlement, the United States asserts that Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, worked with Agendia to avoid the date of service rules.
Following breast biopsy procedures, Lourdes Hospital held tissue samples for 14 days or longer after patients were discharged before sending them to Agendia for testing, despite knowing the specimen should be immediately sent.
Lourdes held the test orders for 14 days or longer in order to allow Agendia to separately bill Medicare for the test.
This also meant that Lourdes avoided paying Agendia for the testing.
In 2017, Lourdes Hospital paid the United States $211,039.28 to settle these false claims allegations.
The matter was handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Hannah C. Choate and Benjamin S. Schecter.
The investigation was conducted by the Office of Inspector General Health and Human Services.
