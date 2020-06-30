What you need to know June 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 30.
Scattered storms are moving through the Heartland this morning.
Storms will be more active in our northern half, especially in southern Illinois. Flash flooding is possible in these areas.
Additional storms will continue through the day.
High temperatures will range from the low 80s north to 90s south.
Activity will calm down tonight ahead of more possible storms through early Wednesday morning. These storms could produce strong winds and more heavy rain.
The Heartland will start to dry out Wednesday afternoon.
There is a slight chance for storms and showers as we head into the weekend.
- Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Paducah involving a suspect trying to obtain fake documents before being sentenced on child pornography charges.
- A Missouri man and his wife, who made national news when video showed them pointing guns at protesters, said they grabbed their guns when a few white protesters violently threatened them. Their attorney said the couple are long-time civil rights advocates and support the message of the Black Lives Matter movement.
- At least 285 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown, two new studies suggest.
- The Butler County Health Department building will reopen today. The building closed Monday due to a possible exposure to the covid 19 virus
- China approved a contentious national security law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong.
- Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.
- Burrito-ville in Cape Girardeau has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Perry County, Mo. Heath Department is advising anyone who has visited three businesses to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
