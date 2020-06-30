Student athletes return to SEMO campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State student athletes will return to campus the first weekend in July.
According to Director of Athletics Brady Barke on Tuesday, June 30, the University is taking a phased approach that allows student athletes and staff to return to campus for practice and competition in the safest manner possible.
The Redhawk football team will be the first back on campus on July 5, and other student athletes will voluntarily return over throughout the summer.
“Our staff and team physicians have done a tremendous job developing a plan to allow our student-athletes to begin to return to campus in a safe and responsible manner,” said Barke. “I believe this is a positive first step towards the successful return of intercollegiate athletics.”
All phases include guidelines for testing, social distancing, face coverings, increased disinfecting and sanitization, limited groups and modified use of space and other safety measures.
The University said the plan is subject to change based on guidance from Federal Regulations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, State of Missouri, National Athletics Trainers Association, NCAA and Ohio Valley Conference.
