Storms Across The Heartland Today

Scattered storms will move through the Heartland this morning. Heavier activity will be located in our northern half especially in southern Illinois. Flooding is possible in these areas. Additional storms will continue through the day. High temperatures will range from the low 83s north to 90s south.
Tonight, things will calm down just for a short period of time before possible more storms move in through early Wednesday morning. These could produce strong winds and heavy rain again. We will start to dry out more heading into Wednesday afternoon.
Slight chances of rain/storms as we head into the weekend. It will still be hot and sticky outside.
-Lisa
