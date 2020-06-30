State of Ill. suspends deadline for adult-use cannabis grower, infuser, transporter licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the July 1 deadline for issuing adult-use cannabis craft grower, infuser and transporter licenses was temporarily suspended.
Due to the previous application deadline extension and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor JB Pritzker issued an executive order to extend the deadline.
IDOA will announce a new date to issue up to 40 craft grower licenses, up to 40 infuser licenses and an unlimited number of transporter licenses.
“The Pritzker Administration is committed to creating a fair and equitable adult-use cannabis industry in Illinois. IDOA is helping achieve that goal by providing Illinois residents, specifically those who live in communities that were disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs, with multiple entry-points to this new industry,” said Jerry Costello II, acting IDOA director. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the 6-week deadline extension granted to applicants have caused unforeseeable delays in the application review process. The Department is working tirelessly to ensure that applications are scored and awarded in a fair, deliberate and equitable manner.”
A new date will announced at a later time.
