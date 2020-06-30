SEMO Food Bank schedules additional drive-thru food distributions

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank scheduled additional COVID-19 response mobile food distributions.
The next response mobiles will be:
- Thursday, July 2 at 5 p.m. - Marquand City Park, Marquand
- Thursday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. - Carter County Senior Center, 16 Ball Park Road, Van Buren
- Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m. - Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 North Main, Cape Girardeau
Other mobile food pantry distributions held with partners include:
- Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. - Rauch Memorial United Methodist Church, 404 South Benton, Morehouse
- Saturday, July 11 at 9 a.m. - Trinity United Methodist Church, 704 West Missouri Street, Bloomfield
- Saturday, July 11 at 9 a.m. - Bread Shed, 203 North D Street, Poplar Bluff
- Saturday, July 11 at 9 a.m. - General Baptist Church, 12 West Broadway, Ellsinore. Partner - Bread Shed
- Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. - First Baptist Church, 125 South Turnbaugh, Puxico. Partner - Harvest Food Ministry
Those who need food assistance should attend only them mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence.
Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.
These will be drive-thru distributions, so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.
You can click here for more information about receiving food assistance.
For SNAP application assistance, you can call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.
Those wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Mark donations for COVID-19 Disaster Fund.
