Missing woman with dementia found safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a 76-year-old Cape Girardeau woman reported missing early Tuesday morning, June 30.
Officers and family were searching for Clara Davis after she walked away from her home on the 1800 block of Meyer Drive in Cape Girardeau around 3:30 a.m. At this time, thunderstorms started to roll through the area.
Police said Davis has been diagnosed with dementia.
Davis was found approximately at 7 a.m.
Police said she was found safe and has since been reunited with her family.
