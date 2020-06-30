Saint Francis Medical Center named to a 100 Top Hospitals List

“To be named one of the 2020 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals is truly an honor,” said Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System. “This pinnacle of achievement not only spotlights our commitment to quality and safety but also how our patients and community value our care. It is further affirmation of the amazing work done by our physicians and colleagues who strive continuously to design exceptional patient care and outcomes.”