Saint Francis Medical Center named to a 100 Top Hospitals List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Medical Center was named to Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals List.
This is the first time the hospital has been recognized as one of the top-performing, large community hospitals in the U.S. It’s the only large community hospital in Missouri to be honored.
“To be named one of the 2020 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals is truly an honor,” said Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System. “This pinnacle of achievement not only spotlights our commitment to quality and safety but also how our patients and community value our care. It is further affirmation of the amazing work done by our physicians and colleagues who strive continuously to design exceptional patient care and outcomes.”
IBM Watson Health identified the hospitals on the list from an evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.
Of the 100 hospitals honored, only 20 large community hospitals were awarded.
Hospitals cannot apply or pay to market this recognition.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.