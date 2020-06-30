Positive cases of COVID-19 in Perry County, Ill. grows to 51

By Amber Ruch | June 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 1:41 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 30.

That brings the total number of positive cases to 51.

The new case is a male in his teens. He is in quarantine and working with the health department.

A summary of the confirmed cases in the county includes:

  • 6 active cases
  • 44 released from isolation
  • 1 death

Currently, the health department said it has had 1,279 negative test results.

