Positive cases of COVID-19 in Perry County, Ill. grows to 51

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 30.
That brings the total number of positive cases to 51.
The new case is a male in his teens. He is in quarantine and working with the health department.
A summary of the confirmed cases in the county includes:
- 6 active cases
- 44 released from isolation
- 1 death
Currently, the health department said it has had 1,279 negative test results.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.