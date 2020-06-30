2 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 30.
The cases include a man in his 20s and a man in his 40s. They acquired the virus through contact with a known case, or through transmission in the community. They are being placed in isolation.
As of Tuesday, there have been 330 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths. The health department said 294 people have been released from isolation, that leaves 17 active cases.
A State of Illinois temporary testing site is open through Sunday, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except it will be closed on Saturday, July 4. The site is at the SIU Carbondale Recreation Center in the north side parking lot.
You can enter the site on S. Marion St. via E. Mill St., just follow the signs.
Testing is open to all Illinois residents. Participants do not need to be symptomatic or have a known exposure. There is not cost to be tested. Participants should bring their insurance card if they have one, but no one will be turned away for lack of insurance. Participants must also provide a phone number and current address to ensure results can be received.
