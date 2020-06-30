More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s COVID-19 cases are steadily rising as the state health department reported more than 1,200 new cases and 12 deaths Tuesday afternoon.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there are 43,509 total cases with 43,161 cases confirmed and 348 are probable.
As the Volunteer State’s cases rise, northeastern states like New York are considering travel restrictions for travelers coming from Tennessee.
More than 600 people have died due to complications with COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,665 hospitalizations and more than 60 people have been admitted to hospital in connection to the virus since TDH last reported case numbers on Monday afternoon.
TDH says nearly 27,600 Tennesseans have recovered from the coronavirus.
Since Sunday morning, 594 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shelby County.
During the Tuesday COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. LaTonya Washington with Bluff City Medical said 50 percent of coronavirus cases in Shelby County are African American patients and 28 percent are Hispanic patients.
Monday, the Shelby County Health Department said a technical issue stopped them from giving updated COVID-19 information.
On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported an issue with the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The issue resulted in a limited number of COVID-19 test results being imported into NBS over the weekend, resulting in incomplete data.
Now, the SCHD said 9,904 coronavirus cases and 185 deaths have been confirmed in Shelby County. At this time, 126,623 people have been tested for the virus countywide.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 66.2 percent have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby COVID-19 Joint Task Force sais his top concern was the increase in weekly positivity rates.
Last week, it was 10.3 percent. The week Shelby County entered phase two it was two times less.
The push for COVID-19 testing has significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Tuesday, Shelby County mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order putting more measures in place at the Shelby County Department of Corrections to protect inmates and employees from the virus.
The Shelby County Department of Corrections is reporting 21 inmates and 38 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. Zero deaths have been reported. At this time, 932 tests have been administered.
At the Shelby County Jail, also known as 201 Poplar, 162 detainees and 86 employees have tested positive for coronavirus. One death has also been reported. Seventy-seven detainees are currently in quarantine.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 20,257 total cases and 265 deaths
- Crittenden -- 737 cases; 11 deaths; 556 recoveries
- Cross -- 85 cases; 1 death; 77 recoveries
- Lee -- 651 cases; 2 death; 562 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 161 cases; 3 deaths; 107 recoveries
- Phillips -- 142 cases; 3 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 57 cases; 3 deaths; 49 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 811 cases; 3 deaths; 785 recoveries
Mississippi -- 27,247 total cases and 1,073 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 55 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 27 cases
- Coahoma -- 183 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,311 cases; 15 deaths
- Lafayette -- 339 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 196 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 254 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 67 cases
- Tate -- 245 cases; 7 deaths
- Tippah -- 121 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 89 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 43,509 total cases and 604 deaths
- Crockett -- 31 cases; 3 deaths; 18 recoveries
- Dyer -- 214 cases; 1 death; 88 recoveries
- Fayette -- 273 cases; 2 deaths; 171 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 299 cases; 1 death; 226 recoveries
- Haywood -- 71 cases; 2 deaths; 32 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 119 cases; 2 deaths; 66 recoveries
- McNairy -- 58 cases; 29 recoveries
- Tipton -- 607 cases; 4 deaths; 478 recoveries
