Lightning to blame for early morning house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Early morning storms packed with thunder, lightning and heavy rain pushed through parts of the Heartland on Tuesday, June 30.
At approximately 6:40 a.m., fire crews were called to a home on the 400 block of Albert Street after a lightning strike.
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis believes the strike caused a fire at the home.
There was reportedly flames in one of the walls of the house.
It is not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or the extent of the damage.
