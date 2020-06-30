Ky. leaders warn residents about COVID-19 case spike from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Paducah, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re traveling this holiday weekend, or later this summer, leaders in Kentucky put out a warning about one popular vacation spot.
“We are seeing a lot of people who are continuing to travel,” said Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department.
And that’s why COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
“We had a little surge last weekend, or actually the weekend before last, where about 75 percent of those individuals was travel-related,” Koster said.
Travel concerns recently led Governor Andy Beshear to put out a warning about popular vacation spots including Myrtle beach, South Carolina.
“The governor has indicated that anyone who’s traveling to Myrtle Beach or who has recently traveled to Myrtle Beach is to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Koster said.
“Do an assessment of your own health and your own family’s safety,” that’s one step travel agent Terry Reeves said you can take if you’re on edge about traveling.
We caught up with Reeves as he vacationed on a small beach in the Florida panhandle.
"You see one tent and you see the other they're at least 60 feet away from each other," he said.
Reeves said be cautious of certain states taking extra precautions for visitors.
“I understand if you’re traveling certain routes from the northeast, for instance I-90 south coming into Florida they’re checking license plates and seeing where people are from,” he said.
Back in Paducah, Koster said if you happen to travel to a hot spot he recommended getting tested.
“Join the team, I guess, in trying to stop this thing because it’s not going to stop on it’s own we’re the only ones that can stop it,” Koster said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.